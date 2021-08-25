Legislative work stalled by House divisions

Legislation from state Representative Pauline Wendzel would require state agencies and offices to review their policies every few years in order to modernize. She says she’s working on legislation, to be introduced in the fall, that would update the administrative procedures act and require every state agency to review all its regulations at least once every five years to determine whether it should amend or repeal any rules. The legislation would also require every agency to review its rules of practice at least once every three years and then present a report to the Michigan Legislature within 30 days. They would have to describe any changes they are planning, and the Legislature would have a chance to draw up legislation in opposition if it chooses. Wendzel says the “state shouldn’t be regulating its industries the same way it was 10, 20 or even 30 years ago.”