Legislative work stalled by House divisions

By Peter Segall, Alaska Legislature, State & Legislature
Juneau Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers ran into procedural problems Wednesday when the House Majority Coalition was unable to gather enough members for a quorum for a floor session of the Alaska House of Representatives. An appropriations bill was ready to be introduced, but when a floor session was called there weren’t enough representatives present for a full session.

