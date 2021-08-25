Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

5 Diaper Hacks Parents Shouldn’t Try To Live Without

By Tikendrajit Pegu
momjunction.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen raising a baby, the one thing that you absolutely can’t do without is the diaper. Without a diaper, taking care of the baby’s poop would prove to be a herculean task. It’s not practical to use fresh cloth and bedsheets every time your baby has a leak. Diapers also help in avoiding wetness after urination, keeping the baby dry and clean. So having a good supply of diapers at the convenience of your home is a must at all times.

www.momjunction.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloth Diaper#Hack#Baby Diapers
Related
KidsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Why yelling doesn't work as discipline, and what parents should try instead

Jessie Shepherd, LCMHC, says yelling is the least effective form of communication, and it just doesn't work for discipline. She says there are actual consequences of yelling which include a reduction in brain function. She explains that when we're being yelled at we enter "Flight or Fight" mode. Human brains...
HealthHuffingtonPost

8 Essential Items Sleep Experts Can't Live Without

Sleep isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. In a perfect world, we’d all be getting the recommended seven to nine hours every night. But the world is far from perfect, and as a result, millions of Americans aren’t getting the sleep they need. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of adults are getting less than the recommended amount of sleep. And with the anxiety and other mental health issues brought on by the pandemic, it’s possible that number could be even higher.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
gentside.co.uk

They found this coffin under a house... What was inside made their blood run cold

While working on a house in San Francisco a few years ago, workers made an astounding discovery. The body of a girl in a perfect state of preservation who had probably died more than a century ago was found in a metal box. She was most likely 2 years old at the time of her death, and this blonde little girl with pink cheeks and brand new clothes seemed to be sleeping a deep sleep in her sarcophagus, as if she would wake up at a moment’s notice.
PetsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

“We’re having an affair”, A monkey-loving woman is banned from entering zoo because she’s in love with a 38-year-old chimpanzee

This woman wants to marry someone, who stays within a closed enclosure at a zoo. Her name is Adie and she claims she is in love with a male chimpanzee at the zoo and wants to become the primate’s wife. For about four years, Adie has been visiting the chimp named Chita every single week and calls theirs a real “relationship.”
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
Hobbiesmomjunction.com

Camping Outdoor With A Baby In Tow: Tips and Ideas

Having a baby can bring about changes in many facets of our lives. No longer can we partake in activities with the carefree spirit like we used to. Even simple activities like driving your car to the grocery store, attending office meetings, or just spending time at home have to be done, keeping the comfort and safety of the baby in mind. So, an activity like camping outside with a baby sounds almost impossible and too much of a hassle, right? We’d like to convince you otherwise as nothing is impossible with the right mindset and good planning. And if you are a camping enthusiast who enjoys the varied experiences that the outdoors offer, camping with your baby will be one to write home about.
Kidsabc27.com

Healthy Living: RSV cases rising, What parents should know

Cases of RSV usually rise in the fall, but experts say they’re seeing an increase now. So what can you do to protect your kids?. RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in infants and young children. It infects the lungs and breathing passages and is very contagious.
Public HealthWashington Times

‘Diaper-chin’ style of mask-wearing doesn’t cut it

The “diaper chin” doesn’t cut it when it comes to defending against the spread of the coronavirus. That’s according to Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that masking up is key to combating the surge of coronavirus Delta variant, but that people have the wear them the right way.
Skin CareHello Magazine

Best travel-size beauty products you shouldn't leave home without

Going on holiday has never felt like more of a luxury, and now that travel is finally starting to become a reality again, you will no doubt be thinking about your packing situation. Whether you love it or loathe it, there's no escaping the fact that squeezing your belongings into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy