Christine, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away in Illinois on July 21, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born January 31, 1940, to the late George and Monica (Byk) Backus. She enjoyed Casinos, bingo, road trips, lunch with the ladies, helping others and especially loved time spent with her grandkids and gret grandkids. She is retired from the IRS after 20 years of service.