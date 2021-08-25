Norma M. Olepa

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMrs. Olepa, age 93, of Standish, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Eden Fields Assisted Living following a lengthy illness. She was born in Pinconning on October 15, 1927, to the late Louis & Myrtle (Valley) Rashotte. Norma married John Olepa on June 3, 1950, at St. Michael Church, he preceded her in death on July 17, 2002. She was a former member of St. Agnes Church, St. Agnes Rosary Society and a member of Holy Trinity Parish. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, cooking, canning and especially running the roads going shopping.

