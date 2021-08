No surprises today with another hot and humid day with low 90’s in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains. A few storms will develop mainly in the higher elevations. The remnants of Ida will be coming through Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Tropical rainfall can be expected which means a potential for flash flooding. Given the track of the low-pressure system, the highest flood risk looks to be over the Cumberland Plateau from TN into KY. Northern Kentucky into southern Ohio could see the highest flood risk with 4 to 6 inches possible. Tri-Cities can expect around 1 to 2 inches, while the KY/VA line could see as much as 1 to 3 inches.