We first heard about Netflix' potential foray into the gaming space back in May 2021. Rumors about this venture popped up again in July but hinted at plans for 2022. A week after that, Netflix itself confirmed the reports and announced that it is indeed entering the gaming space, but did not reveal more details apart from the fact that games included in its service will come at no additional cost. Now, the company has started testing its gaming service on Android in Poland.