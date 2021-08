The U.S. Census Bureau has struggled for decades to get an accurate count of American Indians, and Wisconsin tribes say the COVID-19 pandemic didn't make it any easier. The latest census data shows Wisconsin is growing much more diverse with gains among the state’s Black, Hispanic and Asian American populations. But, the state’s population of American Indians and Alaskan Natives has remained largely unchanged in the last decade, declining 0.26 percent to 48,384 people.