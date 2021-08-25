Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wolfpack soccer completes season

APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Hayward Wolfpack FC wrapped up their fourth season of play last week when the HWFC Reserve Squad lost two games against Barron and Green Bay. The Wolfpack finished the season with a 13-7-0 record, securing the first winning record in club history.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wolfpack#The Hwfc Reserve Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
Moberly, MOMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Soccer Spartans look for promising 2021 season

Year three of the Ben Hays boys soccer coaching era at Moberly is projected to become a promising 2021 fall season according to the Spartan alumna. “I feel we definitely have potential to win a lot more games this season. We have eight seniors and return a lot of key players, and I'm excited about what I am seeing from our freshman class and some sophomores,” said Hays (14-25-3, 2-yr. record). “I can see us competing well with just about anybody. I'm expecting our conference to be extremely tough this year. We didn't get to see Marshall last fall, but each of the other teams return a lot of talented players. On any given night anybody can beat anyone.”
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan women’s soccer season preview

Of the Big Ten’s 14 women’s soccer programs, 10 have won a conference tournament championship since 2000. Northwestern hasn’t won the tournament since it began in 1994, while Maryland and Rutgers have only been members of the Big Ten since 2014. That leaves one team unaccounted for, and it’s a...
Chattanooga, TNgomocs.com

Soccer Hosts UAB Thursday in Season Opener

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team will open the 2021 season this Thursday, August 19 at the UTC Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. with gates opening one hour prior. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. DATE: August 19, 2021. TIME: 6:00 p.m. SITE: Chattanooga, Tenn. | UTC...
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Boys' soccer starts season soaked and scoreless

BOONE — For their first game of the season, the North Iredell Raiders were not the Watauga Pioneers boys' soccer team's only opponents in a scoreless draw on Monday, Aug. 16. Throughout the match — played in Boone at Jack Groce Stadium — dark clouds hung over the pitch that...
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

Sullivan soccer teams open season

The Sullivan High School girls soccer team opened the season with a Western Indiana Conference victory at North Putnam on Saturday. After the contest was tied at 1-1 after regulation, Sullivan won 5-3 in placekicks. “We had a very rough first half,” said new SHS coach Katy Booker. “We played...
SoccerCitizen Tribune

Young Lakeway soccer team brings experience to 2021 soccer season

Looking at Lakeway Christian’s soccer roster, there’s a lot of underclassmen. That being said, the Lions have all the experience of a veteran squad. Jason Moyer returns 11 players, six of them starters, as they look to build off a DII East Region playoff appearance last season. For Moyer, he sees a lot of improvement as they head into the season.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys soccer: Scouting the 2021 season in the Northwest suburbs

It's time to gaze into the future of the Northwest suburbs' boys soccer teams. Here's a look at what to expect. Darren Llewellyn turned in a magnificent job as head coach of Buffalo Grove last spring, taking a super young roster all the way into the MSL Soccer Bowl. All-State forward Brian Perez will be next to impossible to replace, but Llewellyn has most back from his championship club including sophomore Dan Alfaro. "We are still very young, and almost all of our sophomores have a full year of league play under their belts, but I know the guys will be focused, and not overconfident," Llewellyn said.
College Sportscuindependent.com

Back in action: CU soccer season preview

Under the stadium lights of MacPherson Stadium in North Carolina, the University of Colorado soccer team walked off the pitch for the final time of the season on April 27. It was a disappointing ending for the Buffs as they exited the NCAA tournament early with a 1-0 loss to South Alabama. As a team that had overcome the many challenges of playing a season during a pandemic, the Buffaloes won three of their final four regular season games to finish fifth in a stacked Pac-12 conference with an overall record of 9-6-2. Now just four months later, the Buffs will have the opportunity to build off their 9-6-2 season as they enter their 2021 campaign.
Morehead, KYmsueagles.com

Soccer looks to claim first victory in season opener

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State Soccer is set to open their season against North Alabama on Thursday night. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at MSU Recreation and Wellness Field. The Eagles are looking to bounce back from the 2020-21 campaign by getting their 24th season off...
SoccerPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cowgirls soccer set to open season

The wait is over for the University of Wyoming soccer team. After playing Kansas State to a 1-1 draw in an exhibition match last weekend, the Cowgirls are set to open their season at 4 p.m. today against Colorado School of Mines at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match will...
East Haven, CTzip06.com

Sawicki Excited for Senior Soccer Season

Anthony Sawicki is pumped up to begin his senior season as a member of the East Haven boys’ soccer team. (Photo courtesy of Anthony Sawicki) Anthony Sawicki has been playing soccer in East Haven throughout the past decade. As he enters his senior year of high school, Anthony feels excited to be back on the pitch and competing with the Yellowjackets.
Omaha, NEunipanthers.com

UNI Women's Soccer Open Season At Omaha

The Panthers went 1-1 in exhibition matches, defeating Northern Illinois 1-0 and falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0. - The Panthers return the team's top 4 shot takes from last season in Johnnie Hill (17), Lauren Heinsch (16), Sandra Thiman (11) and Ashley Harrington (10). - Caitlin Richards returns after...
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Auburn completes comeback in season opener at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn soccer responded from an early deficit and defeated Samford, 2-1, in the season opener in Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night. After conceding a goal in the opening three minutes of the contest, Auburn scored two unanswered goals to complete the come-from-behind win. "Opening night, you always want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy