Wolfpack soccer completes season

Year three of the Ben Hays boys soccer coaching era at Moberly is projected to become a promising 2021 fall season according to the Spartan alumna. “I feel we definitely have potential to win a lot more games this season. We have eight seniors and return a lot of key players, and I'm excited about what I am seeing from our freshman class and some sophomores,” said Hays (14-25-3, 2-yr. record). “I can see us competing well with just about anybody. I'm expecting our conference to be extremely tough this year. We didn't get to see Marshall last fall, but each of the other teams return a lot of talented players. On any given night anybody can beat anyone.”