Wolfpack soccer completes season

It's time to gaze into the future of the Northwest suburbs' boys soccer teams. Here's a look at what to expect. Darren Llewellyn turned in a magnificent job as head coach of Buffalo Grove last spring, taking a super young roster all the way into the MSL Soccer Bowl. All-State forward Brian Perez will be next to impossible to replace, but Llewellyn has most back from his championship club including sophomore Dan Alfaro. "We are still very young, and almost all of our sophomores have a full year of league play under their belts, but I know the guys will be focused, and not overconfident," Llewellyn said.
