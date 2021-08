The Hastings Hawks finished their 2021 season one game shy of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament Saturday in Red Wing. The Hawks had to win two games in one day to take third in Region 5C and grab the final state berth for the region. They beat the Stewartville-Racine Sharks 2-1, their second win over the Sharks in three weeks, to advance to the Region 5C consolation final against the Cannon Falls Bears. However, it was not to be as Hastings lost to the Bears 5-0 in a game eerily reminiscent of their first-round shutout loss to Cannon Falls last weekend.