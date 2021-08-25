Seasoned swimmers cover 35 perimeter miles around the island

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Vashon Open Water Swimmers hosted a perimeter round-the-island swim for its local group and a handful of Seattle-area swimmers. Twenty total swimmers and their 14 kayak volunteers took to the island waters in small groups of four or less, covering one-mile to nine-mile segments, excluding Quartermaster Harbor. Swims started as early as 6 a.m. and the last swim segment wrapped up after 3 p.m. The group estimated it covered 35 perimeter miles around the island. Swimmers, kayakers and volunteers reconvened later in the day for a celebratory potluck at the Gold Beach Community Clubhouse.