Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vashon, WA

Seasoned swimmers cover 35 perimeter miles around the island

By News
vashonbeachcomber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Aug. 21, Vashon Open Water Swimmers hosted a perimeter round-the-island swim for its local group and a handful of Seattle-area swimmers. Twenty total swimmers and their 14 kayak volunteers took to the island waters in small groups of four or less, covering one-mile to nine-mile segments, excluding Quartermaster Harbor. Swims started as early as 6 a.m. and the last swim segment wrapped up after 3 p.m. The group estimated it covered 35 perimeter miles around the island. Swimmers, kayakers and volunteers reconvened later in the day for a celebratory potluck at the Gold Beach Community Clubhouse.

www.vashonbeachcomber.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Vashon, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Water Safety#Open Water#Tidal#Volunteers#Quartermaster Harbor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Devastating Ida kills at least 1, leaves more than 1 million without power and many awaiting rescue from flooded homes

(CNN) — Hurricane Ida has ripped catastrophic gashes across southeastern Louisiana, killing at least one person, obliterating roofs, sapping power and sending rescuers scrambling Monday morning to untold numbers of flooded homes where people are anxiously calling for help. Ida, now a slow-moving tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, still will...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy