Proverbs 12:18 sums up the power of our words, “there is one who speaks rashly like the thrusts of a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” We know from our own experience that words can hurt us. Sadly, we also know from our own experience that we can hurt others with our words. Words spoken in anger or out of pride and selfishness have a way of wounding relationships. Once we have spoken, we may regret our words and try to undo any harm they have caused, but we can never un-speak them.