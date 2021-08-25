Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Permits Issued for Three-Unit Building at 522 West Berks Street near Temple University in North Philadelphia East

By Colin LeStourgeon
Cover picture for the articlePermits have been issued for the construction of a three-unit multi family building at 522 West Berks Street near Temple University in North Philadelphia East. The building will rise three stories tall and will hold 2,917 square feet of interior space. A pilot house at the top will allow for access to a roof deck. Christopher Menna is listed as the project’s design professional, with JPL Construction Inc. as the contractor. Construction costs are estimated at $180,000.

