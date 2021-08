During the decrease in cases this summer, there appeared to be a semblance of normalcy so we took advantage of the opportunity to go on a trip. We decided on a family vacation cruising to Costa Maya and Belize. Now, I am not sure how many of you have ever cruised before, but if you have- you know how small the rooms can be. Even the cruise staff crack jokes about it, and with 4 of us to a cabin, plus all our luggage and its contents, you can only imagine the tight fit.