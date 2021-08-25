Vashon case count rises, but rate has not increased

Editor’s Note: The following is a COVID Update from VashonBePrepared. It appears that contact tracing, testing, and public education efforts have been helping to keep the pace of new COVID infections on the island in check. The King County case rate is about three-quarters of the pandemic peak reached last November. On Vashon, due to MRC contact tracing and our community’s willingness to get tested and quarantine when appropriate, our case rate remains flat at about one-third of King County’s. About half of August cases have been in vaccinated people, a function of the large population of vaccinated individuals concentrated on the island.