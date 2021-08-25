Junior golfer becomes first UTA athlete to benefit from NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Scrolling through social media or watching any sort of national television nowadays is only half-filled with the content you had initially wanted to see, with the rest taken up by advertisements for various products. With the Olympics taking place this summer, advertisements have been partnering with athletes to make their products more desirable. Simone Biles pops up on TV with an Oreo balanced on her nose, while P&G has branded itself the “Proud Sponsor of Moms,” with an emotional commercial highlighting many athletes who were competing in the Paralympics.