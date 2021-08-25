Cancel
FROM THE EDITOR: Have a question? We have the expert

Green Valley News and Sun
 4 days ago

That might be the first question we ask Dr. Theresa Cullen. The Pima County Health Department director will be our guest for one hour at noon, Sept. 15, in what we’re calling a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall. We’ll get you the specifics of how to log on to the event later, but for now we want to hear your questions — on current virus numbers, on the necessity of a booster, effectiveness of masks or whether you should feel comfortable enough to make travel plans or gather in large groups.

