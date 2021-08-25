Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Thompson Says UW System Will Not Follow Legislative Committee’s COVID Rules

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU-W System President Tommy Thompson says the universities will not follow rules set by the Republican-controlled legislature on COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted along party lines earlier this month to require the U-W System to seek its permission to implement measures including mandatory COVID testing and masks on campus. Thompson said in a statement Tuesday the effort to block the U-W System’s authority is both wrong on the law and wrong as a mater of public policy.

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uw System#Joint Committee#Public Policy#Covid#Republican#The U W System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthDerrick

Legislators grapple with new virus exposure in committees

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Legislature won't revert to remote, online proceedings despite close encounters with the resurgent coronavirus and at least one new infection among lawmakers. Leading state lawmakers on Monday weighed whether it was still prudent for legislative committees to hold in-person hearings across the state...
Collegesnews-shield.com

UW System asserts its authority to set COVID-19 policies, pushing back against GOP

The University of Wisconsin System will not cooperate with legislative efforts to control campuses' COVID-19 policies, interim System President Tommy Thompson said on Tuesday in the strongest rebuke to Republicans to date. Thompson, a former Republican governor and and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary who has wide...
Madison, WIWBAY Green Bay

UW System, lawmaker trade shots in COVID-19 policy battle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The war of words between the University of Wisconsin System and a Republican lawmaker heated up Tuesday after System President Tommy Thompson told lawmakers to “get out of my way.”. “The UW System is not required to seek political approval for every internal management decision, nor...
CollegesUrban Milwaukee

Let Us Run the UW System

The University of Wisconsin System owns a critical responsibility to open our classrooms this September to deliver the in-person education students deserve and parents expect. And we are planning to do just that. Unfortunately, some want us to ignore our unambiguous authority and duty under Wisconsin law to protect the “health, safety, and welfare of the university.”
CollegesDaily Telegram

UW System refuses to submit COVID-19 safety restrictions for Republican approval

University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson says he will not comply with an order from Republican state lawmakers to submit COVID-19 safety restrictions and requirements for their approval. Thompson said he doesn't think the state Legislature will sue over the matter but said if it goes to court he's confident the UW will win.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Op-ed: Running the UW System is our responsibility

The University of Wisconsin System owns a critical responsibility to open our classrooms this September to deliver the in-person education students deserve and parents expect. And we are planning to do just that. Unfortunately, some want us to ignore our unambiguous authority and duty under Wisconsin law to protect the “health, safety, and welfare of the university.”
CollegesLake Geneva Regional News

GOP leader doesn't support suing UW System over control of COVID-19 policies

The second-highest ranking member of the state Assembly said on Thursday that he does not support suing the University of Wisconsin System to control campuses' COVID-19 policies, an idea pitched by a fellow Republican earlier this week to legislative leaders. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said he appreciated interim...

Comments / 0

Community Policy