Thompson Says UW System Will Not Follow Legislative Committee’s COVID Rules
U-W System President Tommy Thompson says the universities will not follow rules set by the Republican-controlled legislature on COVID-19 protocols and restrictions. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted along party lines earlier this month to require the U-W System to seek its permission to implement measures including mandatory COVID testing and masks on campus. Thompson said in a statement Tuesday the effort to block the U-W System’s authority is both wrong on the law and wrong as a mater of public policy.wwisradio.com
