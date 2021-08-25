Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mount Vernon Music Announces 2021-2022 Season

By Lisa Tang
countylinemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Vernon Music is opening its 2021-2022 season in September with live classical performances. The new season is themed “Ways Forward” and features guest performances by professional musicians from Texas and around the nation. MVM president and co-founder Mark Miller says the selections and arrangements focus on healing the community.

www.countylinemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Margaret Bonds
Person
Chick Corea
Person
Philip Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Music#Jazz#Visual Arts#Mvm#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

MUSEUM CONCERTS SEASON 55: 2021 – 2022

After our six performances last season in Covid time, we are grateful to be able to continue this 2021-22 season with our regular programming. In times of hardship and worry, music is a much-needed balm for the soul. We hope you will both subscribe, and give as generously as you are able to help us bring the best of early music to Rhode Island.
New Brunswick, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

American Repertory Ballet Announces 2021-2022 Season

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- American Repertory Ballet (ARB) has announced its 2021-2022 season lineup under the new leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. “It is with great optimism that American Repertory Ballet returns to live performances after this extended intermission,” said Ethan Stiefel. “The 2021-2022 season embraces a sense of starting anew and creating fresh and diverse perspectives in ballet. Every program outside of The Nutcracker, presents either world premieres, company premieres or works that have never been seen live by our audiences before. ARB invites everyone to come to the theater and once again connect, converse, and reaffirm the value and meaning dance and live performance have in uplifting our spirits and our communities".
Musicmoversmakers.org

Xavier Music Series: 2021-22 a season of mavericks

The Xavier University Music Series announces its return to fully in-person events with a diverse 2021-22 concert season featuring innovators – from an all-women mariachi band to jazz giants in the making and a trio of pianistic mavericks. Series director Polina Bespalko has assembled a season of her personal favorites to welcome us all back to live performance.
MusicTimes Daily

2021-2022 Season

The Shoals Symphony Orchestra will start the season off with some “Help!” from the #1 Tribute Act in Las Vegas, Yesterday! You’ll hear chart topping hits of Beatles classics performed with live orchestra for a POPS crossover event sure to entertain!. Magical Masquerade. Special event fundraiser. Oct. 30 at 7...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

The Heath Quartet Announces New Violinist

Johnston will succeed violinist and founding member Oliver Heath, who is departing the ensemble. Founded in 2002 at the Royal Northern College of Music, the quartet's other members include violinist Sara Wolstenholme, violist Gary Pomeroy, and cellist Christopher Murray. Johnston will join the quartet’s debut at the Presteigne Festival and...
Mississippi Stateusm.edu

Southern Miss Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season Lineup

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s Theatre program, housed in the School of Performing and Visual Arts, returns with new and exciting theatrical performances ranging from strong drama to humorous satire. The season opens on Sept. 30 and closes on May 1, 2022, with both in-person and live stream tickets available.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Classical CDs: Viols, violas and symphonies from a Latvian polymath

Imants Kalniņš: Complete Symphonies and Concertos. If the eye-catching box design doesn’t attract your attention, the first track on CD 1 will, an extract from the veteran Latvian composer Imants Kalniņš’s 1973 score to the popular Latvian film Blow, Wind. Based on a folk song and lushly orchestrated, it could pass for a slice of Vertigo-era Bernard Herrmann, at least until the electric guitar solo starts. It makes for a perfect appetiser. Skani haven’t arranged Kalniņš’s seven symphonies in chronological order, so to hear his 1964 Symphony No. 1 you’ll have to switch discs. A sombre, large-scale work owing a debt to Shostakovich, the gaudy, ambiguous apotheosis both chills and thrills. Kalniņš' gift for widescreen melody asserts itself again in the follow-up from a year later. At times you’re reminded of Malcolm Arnold. Spikiness and sweetness co-exist, as when the slow movement’s austere chorale segues into a melting flute tune.
Del Mar, CAdelmartimes.net

Del Mar Foundation announces First Thursdays 2021-2022 Season

Want to hear terrific music in downtown Del Mar? Subscriptions are now available for the Del Mar Foundation’s 2021-2022 First Thursdays season, which begins on Sept. 2. From classical to jazz to bluegrass, the Foundation’s Cultural Arts Committee has chosen 10 diverse, highly-talented ensembles to perform at Town Hall this season: from Holly Hofmann and Mike Wofford to the Hutchins Consort to Peter Sprague to the world-renowned sitarist Kartik Seshadri. For a full listing of the programs, go to delmarfoundation.org.
Ambler, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Ambler’s Act II Playhouse Announces 2021-2022 Season

Images via Act II Playhouse. Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA has announced its 2021-2022 season. “We are ready to go!” said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director. “We are producing a five-show season of two fresh new comedy cabaret-style shows – one including Jennifer Childs – plus a play, a musical, and an Act II Playhouse Premiere. We could not be happier.”
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Ballet Announces Its 2021-2022 Season With In-Person Performances

Chattanooga Ballet is excited to announce its 2021-2022 season and return to live, in-person performances. After canceling part of its 2019-2020 season and the entirety of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to share the joy of its return to the stage with a new company of professional dancers hired from across the country.
Chicago, ILjazztimes.com

Patricia Barber: Clique (Impex)

Carrying a chill that could freeze a martini glass and a clipped elegance worthy of Noël Coward in a leather bar, Patricia Barber’s unique voice—and her brand of ever-so-slightly twisted cabaret—has guided her through the Chicago blues and jazz clubs of her beginnings, as well as the rarefied world of museum grants and gallery shows with projects such as a song cycle based on Ovid’s Metamorphoses and art-song pairings with opera diva Renée Fleming.
MusicMother Jones

Revisiting Alice Coltrane’s Legacy on the 84th Anniversary of the Pianist and Harpist’s Birth

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. “I remember her coming up in Detroit, where I’m from,” the pianist Geri Allen told me in 2007, one day after Alice Coltrane had made her exit from this world and one year after Allen herself had composed a towering, timeless suite, For the Healing of the Nations.
Mount Vernon, IAthegazette.com

Skillet Cafe closing in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Skillet Cafe on Monday announced plans to close after nearly 13 years in business. The restaurant’s last day open will be Saturday, Aug. 21. “When we started this amazing journey back in the winter of 2008 we were excited to bring something new to this area and hopeful that it would be accepted,” the restaurant’s owners, Fran and Cherie Guillaume, posted to social media on Aug. 15. “You all did not disappoint, and we are still in awe of your support, love and generosity from day one!”
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

A big dose of schmäh, plus Britten and Brahms

St. Francis Auditorium, New Mexico Museum of Art, Aug. 11. About 200 Santa Feans received a big dose of schmäh at the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival’s production of Frankenstein!! A Pan-demonium for Baritone Chansonnier and Ensemble, and most had no idea they were exposed to it. No need to reach for the Geiger counters, though. Schmäh is Vienna’s legendary off-kilter sense of humor, and it delighted the audience here, thanks to Austrian HK Gruber and his concert-drama.
Jonesboro, ARastate.edu

Rosanne Cash to Perform First Concert from Inside Johnny Cash Boyhood Home

JONESBORO –Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash will perform the first-ever concert from her father’s boyhood home in Dyess. This concert will headline the 2021 virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, that will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16. “I am thrilled and delighted to return to Dyess to perform the first public concert from the living room of my father’s boyhood home,” said Cash. “This exciting benefit event raises funds to continue our mission of bringing attention to the rich history of my father in the Arkansas Delta and the New Deal-era colony where he was raised. This year I am honored to share our family home in a special way.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy