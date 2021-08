NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 32-1-1001(2)(a), C.R.S. to the customers of the Leadville Sanitation District (“District”) and all other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the District shall consider increasing the District’s sewer rates at an open public meeting to be held at 3:30 p.m. on October 6, 2021 at the office of the District located at 911 Hwy 24, Leadville, CO 80461.