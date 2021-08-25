Cancel
Leadville, CO

PUBLIC NOTICE

leadvilleherald
 4 days ago

Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed Certificate of Appropriateness for Front Façade Renovation submitted by Merle Baranazyk for the buildings located at 715 through 717 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is: LOT 3 BLK 10 ADDITION L I CO LOT 4 BLK 10 ADDITION L I CO. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission at a public meeting at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The Historic Preservation Commission will make a recommendation to Leadville City Council. Leadville City Council will consider the matter at a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

www.leadvilleherald.com

