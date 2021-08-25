Cancel
Colorado State

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORGANIZATION

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that there was filed with the Lake County District Court a Petition for Organization of the Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District (the “District”), which Petition requests the organization of a Pan-Ark Estates Metropolitan District. Notice is further given that a Service Plan and a Resolution of the Board of County Commissioners of Lake County, Colorado approving such Service Plan were also filed with the Court in this matter, as required by law. The Service Plan and related documents are now on file in the office of the Clerk of the Lake County District Court and are available for public inspection.

