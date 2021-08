For Chapman University postdoctoral research associate and plant ecologist Andrew Felton, it’s all about timing. Felton, Ph.D., just received a two-year fellowship from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA) for a project that aims to find out exactly how — and when — Western U.S. rangeland systems respond to variations in weather such as rainfall. Most research to date on rangeland systems has centered on how much grasses grow given annual amounts of rainfall. But annual time scales may not be detailed enough for ranchers who use those grasses as forage to feed their animals. What happens after a particularly dry June or an unusually wet August?