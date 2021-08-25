What Sam Pittman said during his first preseason radio show
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman returned to statewide radio Wednesday touting a stronger, deeper team than his inaugural season one year ago. Speaking during the Season 2 premiere of his weekly radio show at the Catfish Hole restaurant, Pittman said the Razorbacks look like an SEC football team after a full offseason working with strength coach Jamil Walker. Arkansas’ offseason conditioning was interrupted last year due to the covid-19 pandemic that sent players home for nearly four months and canceled spring football. Players went through spring practices this year and spent the summer on campus.www.wholehogsports.com
