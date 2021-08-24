Latest activity

Nintendo has released no shortage of classics over the years. While it’s always fun to keep up to date with the latest and greatest video games from Nintendo and every other developer in the medium, sometimes, it’s also nice to revisit an old favorite and relive an excellent experience. Often, however, with life keeping us busy and backlogs keeping us occupied, we do not replay quite as many Nintendo games as we’d like. For example, I’ve been eyeing plenty of Nintendo games for a replay over the last few years, such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country 2, and more. I’ve barely had time to work these games into my rotation with all of the games that I am constantly experiencing for the first time. When is the last time you completed a replay of a Nintendo game? Which game was it?