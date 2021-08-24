Latest activity

Cancel
Video Games

Nintendo Enthusiast
During the recent Pokémon Presents, we finally got another look at the Diamond and Pearl remakes. The new trailer revealed the Grand...

Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Colors: Ultimate physical copies delayed in Europe

Physical versions of Sonic Colors: Ultimate have hit an indefinite delay in Europe, including both the standard and keyring editions. Sega has released a statement on Twitter, explaining that this delay is due to “logistical issues.” This will affect all EMEA territories except for Australia and New Zealand, with a digital release still being available on the intended launch date of September 7. In the statement, Sega said it is “committed to customer satisfaction” and apologizes for the delay.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo banks on great art style to make up for weak hardware

Nintendo Switch OLED was unfortunately not the hardware upgrade that many of us were waiting for. Off the heels of a killer E3 Direct, there were hopes that the rumored Switch Pro model would be a much-needed shot in the arm for the graphics of games such as Metroid: Dread. However, the situation isn’t all bad. Games like Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still looked refreshing and beautiful thanks to vibrant art styles. Gamers have complained about the underpowered Nintendo Switch holding back various games from their real graphical potential, but in cases like these, a unique art style can make up for that difference. Does it always work out that way?
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

XEL is a 3D sci-fi action adventure game with Zelda-like dungeons

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Tiny Roar have announced XEL, a sci-fi 3D action adventure game with top-down gameplay and a lot of self-declared The Legend of Zelda inspiration. Combat will involve combos, dodges, and parries, and there are also weapons (including guns), shields, and gadgets to upgrade. Protagonist Reid can additionally “bend the rules of space and time” to gain access to new areas and exploit ways to defeat tough enemies, but details on how that will work have not been explained. The XEL announcement trailer gives you a broad overview of the game in its early alpha state, and it will launch in Q2 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Jumanji: The Curse Returns will curse Nintendo Switch & Steam

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, developer Marmalade Game Studio announced Jumanji: The Curse Returns, coming “soon” to Nintendo Switch and coming to PC via Steam on September 1 for $12.99. It draws inspiration from the titular board game seen in the original 1995 movie, and the game is a “combination of board game and fun, casual co-op adventure.” In other words, it is definitely not the co-op action adventure we got last year with Jumanji: The Video Game, which stemmed directly out of the new generation of movies.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX announced for Nintendo Switch

Koei Tecmo released updated versions of Monster Rancher and Monster Rancher 2 last year in Japan, and they’re coming bundled to Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS as Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. The announcement comes from a special 25th anniversary livestream that took place earlier today. Koei Tecmo has also confirmed that an English version of the game will release in the West.
Nintendo Enthusiast

WarioWare: Get It Together trailer overviews the game with awesome Charles Martinet voiceover

Last Thursday, Nintendo abruptly released a demo and Japanese trailer for WarioWare: Get It Together!, which launches on September 10. Today, Nintendo released that trailer again in English with fantastic Charles Martinet Wario voice acting, and it provides an excellent overview of everything to expect in WarioWare: Get It Together!. Wario explains that his team was getting finished creating its latest video game when, all of a sudden, they all got sucked inside the video game. Now, familiar Wario characters have to physically complete the more than 200 microgames themselves.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

All the new and returning items in today’s Metroid Dread trailer

FLASH SHIFT (AEION ABILITY) Samus can travel a set distance—forward or backward, while on the ground or in the air—in an instant. This can be done consecutively up to three times. Handy for exploration and combat alike. PULSE RADAR (AEION ABILITY) With this ability, Samus can emit special soundwaves to...
ComicsNintendo Enthusiast

Fitness Boxing is getting a short anime series this October in Japan

Imagineer has announced a TV anime series for the Nintendo Switch exergaming title Fitness Boxing in Japan. The short TV anime series, titled Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing), will be a comedy, with each episode lasting about five minutes for a total of 12 episodes for the season.
RetailNintendo Enthusiast

Extend: Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide trailer unveiled

Well, here’s a welcome surprise. During Gamescom’s Awesome Indies Show, free DLC was announced for Blasphemous. Entitled Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide, a trailer was shown off to detail the expansion, with a release date of December 9. In addition, Blasphemous II was officially revealed to be launching in 2023. Not bad for a talented indie studio.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

What’s the most recent Nintendo game that you replayed?

Nintendo has released no shortage of classics over the years. While it’s always fun to keep up to date with the latest and greatest video games from Nintendo and every other developer in the medium, sometimes, it’s also nice to revisit an old favorite and relive an excellent experience. Often, however, with life keeping us busy and backlogs keeping us occupied, we do not replay quite as many Nintendo games as we’d like. For example, I’ve been eyeing plenty of Nintendo games for a replay over the last few years, such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country 2, and more. I’ve barely had time to work these games into my rotation with all of the games that I am constantly experiencing for the first time. When is the last time you completed a replay of a Nintendo game? Which game was it?
BusinessNintendo Enthusiast

Yakuza, Monkey Ball creator Nagoshi in talks to leave Sega for NetEase

NetEase, a major Chinese game company, is in “final negotiations” to hire Toshihiro Nagoshi, creator of the Yakuza and Super Monkey Ball franchises, away from Sega. This move occurs as major Chinese game companies NetEase and Tencent both attempt to snag key video game talent from Japan. Given Nagoshi’s storied career, a successful hire by NetEase would be among the biggest talent grabs yet by either company. The news comes from an exclusive report by Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sol Cresta, an upcoming PlatinumGames shmup, is getting an arcade cabinet

PlatinumGames recently hosted a Super Summer Festival livestream, during which famed studio leader Hideki Kamiya unveiled a full-on arcade cabinet for the publisher’s upcoming shoot ’em up game, Sol Cresta, a sequel to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta. According to Kamiya, the cabinet will appear at next week’s BitSummit event...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Dark Deity brings turn-based tactics to Switch in 2022

Dark Deity, a turn-based tactical RPG from publisher Freedom Games and developer Sword and Axe, is officially coming to Switch next year. The game initially came out on PC earlier this year. The game boasts lovely sprites, an expansive cast of characters and classes, and turn-based tactical gameplay that many compare to Fire Emblem. Take a look at the game’s official Switch trailer below, and read on for a few details on the game taken from its Steam page.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Grow: Song of the Evertree brings a world-building sandbox to Switch in November

Grow: Song of the Evertree is a “world-crafting sandbox” from 505 Games and Prideful Sloth that promises to mix adventure with life management elements. The game is to Switch on a newly announced November 16 release date. Relaxing management games like this one are perfect for the hybrid handheld system, so we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on this one.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Hypercharge: Unboxed has free single-player PvE campaign on the way

Hypercharge: Unboxed, a toy-themed shooting title, has a sixth free content update on the way, as revealed by developer Digital Cybercherries on its Steam community page. The update will feature a single-player PvE campaign that explores the lore behind the toybox shooter and the motivations of its main character Sgt. Max Ammo. Here is how Digital Cybercherries described their vision for the campaign DLC:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Airborne Kingdom, a “sky city builder,” launches on Switch in November

Publisher Freedom Games and developer The Wandering Band have confirmed that the aptly named Airborne Kingdom, in which you build cities in the skies, will be launching on Switch and other systems on November 9. This news comes from the developer’s official Twitter account. You can check out the tweet below, which reveals the date and features an official console trailer.

