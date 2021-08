(WCJB) -Two of the top volleyball programs in the Marion County faced each other on Tuesday to get their seasons under. The Trinity Catholic Celtics defeated the Vanguard Knights in three sets 25-17, 25-13, 25-21. The Celtics are coming off a state 3A championship in 2020 while The Knights made the Class 5A semifinals last fall and won it all as recently as 2018.