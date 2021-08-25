Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2 Ending Explained: Here’s how Raz’s story ends

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Psychonauts 2 story focuses on Raz’s quest to find the mole in the Psychonauts and unearth the mysteries surrounding Maligula, a destructive psychic that some are seemingly trying to raise from the dead. In the Psychonauts 2 ending, all of the long-awaited sequel’s mysteries are revealed. So who is Maligula, who is the mole, and how does the platformer wrap things up? Here’s all you need to know about how the next chapter of Raz’s story ends.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 4 Spoilers: Which characters are in the next episode?

What If? Episode 4 is the next installment coming to Disney Plus soon, but what is it going to be about? Also, with previous episodes focusing on a key character — Captain Carter, T’Challa, and Loki representing the first three episodes — it begs the question: which character will Episode 4 focus on. Well, thanks to some official images provided by Disney Plus on the official website, it’s possible to work out that Episode 4 is all about Dr. Strange.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 2 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. We’re taken into another tale of an alternate reality in Episode 2 of Marvel’s What If..? and it’s such a heartfelt thing to watch considering that it is the final MCU appearance of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. The whole story revolved around him being a hero across the universe, not just in his homeplace, but the ending, however, tells a different scenario.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Review – Raz and Shine

The road to Psychonauts 2 has been long and full of hurdles. The first game is in many ways the definition of a cult classic, having been received with nearly universal praise but played by way fewer people than it should have been, and though it certainly found more and more success as time went on, fifteen years ago, it wasn’t deemed a huge commercial hit. That, of course, meant that a sequel became very hard for Double Fine Productions and Tim Schafer to get greenlit. Until they started a crowdfunding campaign for it back in 2016, there were basically no assurances that there even would be a Psychonauts 2.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf adds series’ first LGBTQ+ character

The new anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf released on Netflix today, and it includes the series’ first LGBTQ+ character. The film charts the career of the esteemed Witcher Vesemir. Along his journey, we meet one character who helps expand the diversity within the series, bringing the LGBTQ+ community into the world of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Beware of spoilers, as we get into this character’s role within proceedings.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Psychonauts 2 launch trailer offers a closer look at Raz's companions

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine just revealed the game's launch trailer ahead of its release tomorrow. The trailer, which was shown off at the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase and which you can check out for yourself just below, focuses primarily on main character Raz, who is returning immediately after the events of the first game. The video also, however, offers us a closer look at several of the game's other characters.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Here’s how to avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers

Marvel fans are elated today, as the long-awaited trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online. The footage is unfinished, with patchy VFX, but opens the floodgates for more spoilers to emerge in the coming weeks. If you want to go into No Way Home knowing as little as possible, then fear not. We’re breaking down how to best avoid Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 3 Review and Ending Explained: ‘This murder mystery is the best episode so far’

What If? Episode 3 is now available on Disney Plus, giving Marvel fans yet another warped look at an alternate MCU timeline. This time the episode focuses on Loki, who has come down to Earth. The character is a fan-favorite character who has just had his own dedicated show. How does his animated variant compare? Is What If? Episode 3 worth watching? This is the GameRevolution review. Warning: spoilers below!
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How Psychonauts 2 sets up a potential Psychonauts 3

Psychonauts 2 potentially sets up Psychonauts 3 by its conclusion, which throws a number of the twists at the player that concludes this portion of Raz’s adventure, while setting up for more. This suggests that a sequel or potentially DLC could be on their way, if developer Double Fine pulls at this thread. Here’s how the game sets up a sequel following the game’s ending battle with Maligula.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Open Your Eyes Ending, Explained

Netflix’s science fiction thriller drama series ‘Open Your Eyes’ or ‘Otwórz oczy’ is a web adaptation of the novel ‘Druga szansa’ or ‘Second Chance’ by Katarzyna Berenika Miszczuk. It tells the story of a teenager named Julia (Maria Wawreniuk), who has amnesia. She ends up being a patient at a memory disorders center called Second Chance.
Video GamesCollider

‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Ending Explained: The Sound and the Furies

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.]. As someone with a family member who suffers from a mental disorder, I know firsthand the difficulty of trying to unravel where the person ends and the disorder begins. It is a tangled web, never offering a clear picture of the answers you’re seeking, creating a constantly-moving target that has the capability to cause tremendous damage every time you misfire. In Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — the recipient of a shiny new Xbox update— that same conflict is on full display through the lens of Senua, a Pict warrior on a journey to save the soul of her deceased lover, Dillion.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

American Horror Stories Finale Ending, Explained

‘American Horror Stories’ season 1 finale, titled ‘Game Over, is a love letter for the AHS fans from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The episode’s plot is so on-the-nose meta that it progressively blurs the line between reality and fiction. It revolves around the infamous Murder House, which makes this the third episode of this season predominantly set on that haunted property. The ending it offers to the audience is incredibly complex but quite appropriate not just for the episode but for the inaugural season of the show as a whole. Here is what you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy