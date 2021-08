There are already a number of cheats being sold online for Battlefield 2042 despite the fact that the game will not be releasing for another couple of months. At least one cheat-selling website (via CharlieIntel) claims that its “Battlefield 2042 Hack” will allow players to enable aimbots to automatically lock on to targets, wallhacks to see through objects, ESP to display items and enemies in the map, cheat radar to show enemies on the radar, and more.