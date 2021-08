Paige Castillo showed that she hasn't missed a step since last season with a shut-out against Cleveland on August 17, 2021. The first two innings of the game were scoreless for both teams. A double by Ryleigh Lynn drove in Brynlee Frame and Rylee Anglen to put the Lady Dawgs on the board. A double by Jadyn Whinery in the third and hits by Frame, Anglen, and Whinery drove in three scores in the bottom of the sixth.