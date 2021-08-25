Childhood immunization data concern public health officials
Submitted by the Washington State Department of Health. The Washington State Department of Health has updated the state’s childhood immunization rate data, which shows that many school-aged children missed recommended vaccines in 2020. The decreases in pre-teen vaccine rates are especially concerning. These data are now available on a public dashboard. The update includes 2020 rates by immunization type.www.sanjuanjournal.com
