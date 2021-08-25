Volleyball: Vikings expect building blocks to grow after experience
With two sophomore starters last spring, a young Stoughton volleyball team looks to build on their development and make a jump up the new Badger East Conference. Stoughton returns 10 letterwinners and four starters from a team that went 1-9 in the alternate fall season last spring. The quartet of returning starters are juniors Amelia Albers at libero and Ava Perkins at setter and right side hitter, seniors Annie Tangeman and Olivia Anderson at middle hitter.www.unifiednewsgroup.com
