Alexandra Sullivan

Unlike 2020-21, eligibility for temporary remote learning in the academic year that opens next week will be limited to those who are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 virus, district officials said Monday. While fully vaccinated students are not required to quarantine if they remain symptom-free, when unvaccinated people return from travel, guidance from state and federal officials dictates that they”self-quarantine for a minimum of seven days with a negative test on or after the third day,” according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bryan Luizzi. “So that poses challenges,” he told members of the Board of Education during their regular meeting, held in the Wagner Room at New Canaan High School and streamed via the district’s YouTube channel. “Certainly as we start the school year here, coming in from the summer break, we’ve got a four-day break around Labor Day this year and then we’ve got families who travel for various reasons,” Luizzi said. “So the CDC and their guidance is still strongly urging unvaccinated people not to travel.