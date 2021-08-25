Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Serena withdraws from the US Open | Donna D |

By Donna D on
kolafm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerena Williams has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a hamstring injury. The six-time U.S. Open winner is 39 years old and told her fans that she is following her doctors orders. The US Open will kick off Aug 30th in Flushing Meadows, New York. Read more here.

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Flushing Meadows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Mouratoglou and the doubts about Serena Williams' future

In the last few hours, through a video post on her social accounts, the American champion Serena Williams announced her forfeit from the US Open. This choice did not particularly surprise fans given her recent injuries but it has created several rumors about the possibility that the tennis player could soon announce her retirement.
New York City, NYPosted by
WOKV

Andreescu, Barty, Sabalenka could be in title mix at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ash Barty was on the couch, not the court. Bianca Andreescu wasn't at last year's U.S. Open, either, and Aryna Sabalenka wasn't in it for long. All three could be among the top contenders for the women's singles title, trying to take the title from defending champion Naomi Osaka when play begins Monday at the year's final Grand Slam tournament.
TennisNew York Post

Naomi Osaka headlines players to watch in US Open women’s draw

With the 2021 U.S. Open set to begin on Monday in Flushing Meadows, here are five players to watch for in the women’s draw. The Aussie missed last year’s U.S. Open and was in her home country refusing to watch the fan-less event. After taking seven months off the tour during the pandemic, Barty, 25, came back with a vengeance and won three hard-court titles — Yarra Valley, Miami and Cincinnati. She has separated herself with efficient, crisp groundstrokes. Nothing fancy here, but the 25-year-old is a solid favorite to win her first U.S. Open.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021 preview: Ashleigh Barty or Naomi Osaka?

Ashleigh Barty is going through a magical moment, which has now lasted since winning Wimbledon 2021, and it will not be a coincidence if at the US Open 2021 she is indicated as the favorite for the final victory. The world number one, who has won forty-one of the last forty-seven games played and who has enriched the series of seasonal successes with five titles, will face Vera Zvonareva in the first round.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Naomi Osaka terms herself as 'self-deprecating' prior to U.S. Open

World No. 3 Naomi Osaka further expanded on her mental health one day before the start of the U.S. Open. The two-time U.S. Open champion from Japan revealed earlier this year that she deals with anxiety and depression. She pulled out of the French Open due to a difference of opinion over required press conference obligations and skipped Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.
TennisPosted by
Sportico

Barty Favored at US Open, But Osaka, Gauff Headline Wide-Open Field

Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management.  Unlike the men’s side, where Novak Djokovic has won every Grand Slam so far, the women’s tour has seen different players raise trophies in the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Likewise, of the past 18 Slams, there have been 13 unique winners, compared to only four for the ATP. Heading into the U.S. Open, there is the mix of traditional favorites, along with aspiring first-time champions. The Americans have an impressive 16 players in the Top 100 and have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy