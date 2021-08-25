North Adams girls XC starts season in Columbus

The 2021 North Adams Lady Devils cross-country squad competed in the Aug. 21 OHSAA pre-season meet, held at Fortress Obets, the site of the state finals. The North Adams girls placed fourth overall in Division III teams competing. From left, Areena Goon, Anna Armstrong, Katelynn Boerger, McKenna Shelton, and Myla Toole. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The goal of every cross-country team, coach, and individual runner is to be running at Fortress Obentz at the end of the season but on Saturday, Aug. 21, runners from the state of Ohio got the opportunity to begin their season on the course where the state meet is held.

On Saturday, Fortress Obetz hosted the 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association Pres-Season Cross Country Meet and among the competitors were the girls cross-country squad from North Adams High School.

“The OHSAA pre-season meet allows cross-country athletes the chance to run on the state course the week prior to the actual start of the season,” said North Adams XC Coach Kelly Boerger. “It doesn’t count as an actual meet but it’s an excellent way for runners to compare themselves to other runners from around the state.”

From NAHS, five girls were part of the pre-season race which consisted of 282 girls and 28 total teams. Senior Myla Toole, who is expected to be one of the top runners in southeast Ohio, finished third overall, an outstanding showing to begin her final high school campaign.

Freshman McKenna Shelton placed 49 th overall, freshman Katelynn Boerger placed 71 st , freshman Anna Armstrong placed 94 th and senior Areena Goon placed 152 nd .

As a team, the Lady Devils were seventh overall in the combined scoring of Division II and II teams, and were fourth overall in just Division III.