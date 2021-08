Yesterday was very eerily similar to what we dealt with on last year. Ironically, it happened in New Orleans on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. We all watched the news and saw devastation go through the city and it seemed almost like a repeat of Hurricane Katrina, We also know that during these times everyone from NBC to Fox News and The Weather Channel are rushing to the place of devastation to be the first person with the most intriguing videos of the devastation. Sure we have storm chasers who live for moments like this and while it's kinda sad, this is their moment to shine.