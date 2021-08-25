USDA Updates Pandemic Assistance for Livestock, Poultry Contract Producers and Specialty Crop Growers

WASHINGTON—The nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to halt and retract a deceptive advertisement, which first appeared in The Wall Street Journal on Aug. 14, that downplays the beef industry’s devastating impact on the climate crisis. The advertisements are paid for by the Beef Checkoff, which is overseen by the USDA and is designed to stimulate beef sales and consumption. The Physicians Committee will also submit a petition with the Federal Trade Commission requesting an investigation into the advertisements.