Factoryville, PA

Factoryville news

 5 days ago

If you have been traveling on Rte. 6 passing by the Old Hoagie Hut, you may have noticed the white posts and fencing placed around the property. Sean Heuer bought the old Hoagie Hut and nearby buildings to fix up for his family to move in. He has been having an ongoing problem with truckers urinating on the property in front of his kids and others who are in cars and drive past. Apparently, the state police say they can’t do anything about it. Clinton Township also hasn’t been able to get involved. Sean has repeatedly contacted PennDOT. He put up a fence hoping to stop truckers from parking, but they pull over and pee on the fence. He ordered cameras and will be putting those up, but he is open for any other recommendations.

