Skye (Eileen Bolz) lived an unconventional and adventurous life of 97 years and passed away June 3, 2021. Before moving to Humboldt County, Skye lived at Nepenthe in Big Sur and owned a leather shop in Marin, designing and making sandals, purses and belts. She taught art and was herself an artist who was enthralled with the creative process. Wherever Skye lived, she was always lavish in her support of the arts and artists, purchasing paintings, sculpture, textiles, ceramics and also handcrafted garments and jewelry that she wore with flair.