Jonathon Leon Weatherford, 1967 - 2021

Jonathon Leon Weatherford was born January 16, 1967 to Jerald and Louise Weatherford in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He departed this life August 13, 2021 at the age of 54 years. Jon grew up in and around the Albuquerque area. Cooking was his life’s passion. He crafted that skill working in many upscale restaurants in that area. Aside a time of working at Walmart he could always be found in a kitchen somewhere. Time outdoors was his getaway. Camping and fishing filled every spare moment second to his children and grandchildren. He loved his music especially “Journey” arguably the greatest band of the eighties. Football was his sport. He watched all games, but the Denver Broncos took top priority he supported them during the good and the bad; that’s if you could get him to admit to the bad. Though he could agree on an off season sometimes.