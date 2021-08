Deanna Sue Smith was born November 8, 1943, to Robert Ralph and Bessie Pearl Weir in Los Angeles, California. She departed this life August 22, 2021at the age of 77. After graduating high school, she attended the University of Oklahoma where she would receive her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. On June 22, 1962 she was united in marriage to Clifford Smith. From this union two children were born, Lesley and Scott.