Vashon, WA

What’s Happening Aug. 26 – Sept. 2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne More Mile, a blues group from Vashon, will play the season-ender for this year’s summer Concerts in the Park series, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Ober Park. The band is fronted by “The Principal” Jason Lollar (vocals/lead guitar) and “Lonesome” Mike Nichols (vocals/harmonica) — a musical brotherhood that goes back for decades. Expect original grooves, classic blues, funk, and rock and roll covers in the vein of James Cotton, Albert Collins, Little Walter and The Meters. Rounding out the band are keyboardist/vocalist Tony Mann, bassist/vocalist Chuck Keller and drummer/ vocalist Wesley Peterson. Concerts in the Park is presented by Vashon Park District and curated by Vashon Events.

