Seven years ago, near the start of the school year, I posted an article on this blog entitled The Danger of Back to School. It presented data showing that children’s mental health crises, as measured by emergency mental health hospital visits, plummeted every summer and rose dramatically during each school year. Four years later I posted another article summarizing evidence that the rate of suicide for school-aged children and teens doubles when school is in session, compared to when it is not. The way we do school in recent decades—with such high pressure and so little time for young people to discover and pursue their own interests—is clearly bad for children’s mental health.