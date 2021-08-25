Tractor Sunday returns Aug. 29
[EDITOR'S NOTE: The following was written by Pastor Doug Henry of the Leatherwood Church in Porter Township.]. Tractor Sunday is for the family and like a family. Every year, for the last 13 years, we have gathered at Leatherwood Church to hold Tractor Sunday. Each year, it seems to grow bigger and better than the year before. Even last year, in the midst of a pandemic, people showed up with their families to be a part of the family that is Tractor Sunday.
