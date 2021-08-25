Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The performing artist

By Adele Celeste Smith
Courier-Express
 4 days ago

Being a performing artist or any kind of artist is both a blessing and curse. You get to experience the depth and breadth and highs and lows of life in extraordinary ways, but your lack of real-world, practical skills often dooms you to the category of starving artist. Acting is...

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deanna Durbin
Person
Shirley Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Art#Performing Arts#Moving Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Green Bay, WIgbnewsnetwork.com

Call for Young Artists to Perform in Biennial Concerto Competition

As part of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay’s goal to encourage and feature young musicians, they are happy to announce the 2021 Miroslav Pansky Memorial Concerto Competition. After a postponement in 2020, the biennial young artist competition will take place this fall on November 6th, 2021. Participation is encouraged...
EntertainmentTulsa World

Acclaimed artist-songwriter Lonnie Holley to perform at Philbrook

Lonnie Holley, one of the most renowned African-American artists now working, will perform at the Philbrook Museum of Art to help close out its landmark exhibition, “From the Limitations of Now.”. Holley will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in the gardens at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road....
Decatur, TXWCMessenger.com

Artist returns to roots at showcase

Former Decatur ISD technology director Troy Bagwell was a budding artist before he took a job in educational technology 30 years ago. Bagwell graduated from the University of North Texas with painting chops and an art degree, but he pursued a more analytical path that led to decades of figuring out how to keep school districts’ computers online.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dustin Lynch Performs Moving Duet with 17-Year-Old Aspiring Artist

A 17-year-old recently went viral on social media after country singer Dustin Lynch brought her up on stage to sing with him at Country Fest. Teenager Hailey James is a budding musician herself who went to the Cadott, Wisconsin country music festival with her family in late June. They’re from Minnesota but her parents go to Country Fest every year and always have seats near the front of the stage. Hailey decided to tag along this year, but she obviously had no idea she’d end up onstage with Dustin Lynch.
Damariscotta, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

River Arts call to artists for ‘Artist’s Choice’

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit original work for the juried show “Artist’s Choice.” Deadline for dropping off work is Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Artists may choose works that best represent their own styles and interests for this “Artist’s Choice” juried exhibition. “Artist’s Choice” runs from Sept. 14 – Oct. 16.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Artist Spotlight: Kisma Jordan

History: A singer, composer and performer, Jordan is a classically trained soprano who combines opera with pop and soul music. The Detroit native has been recognized and awarded by both the Knight Foundation and the Kresge Foundation. The latest: Kisma Jordan's Opera Soul Experience will perform at Orchestra Hall as...
Visual ArtKTAL

Meet the Artist Joshua Chambers

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with local artist Joshua Chambers to talk about the importance of Club 365. They also discuss Joshua’s part in the art community. For more information visit: https://www.joshuachambers.net/. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Speak the Language of Music

I am fortunate to have held a place in the Top 10 on the World Indie Charts with my single “Hug A Million Times” this past summer. As a full-time professional singer, besides taking good care of my vocal health, I attribute a lot of my success to being able to speak the same language as my band. Here are some tips to understanding music as a language that have helped me over the years:
Brooklyn, NYarcamax.com

Doja Cat to host 2021 Video Music Awards

NEW YORK – The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards finally has its host. Rap star Doja Cat will be the host of the ceremonies this year as the show emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 12. Doja Cat is no stranger to the awards ceremony. Last year,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Halsey Explores the Beauty and Brutality of New Motherhood on ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Earlier this month, Halsey released a video that followed them walking barefoot through the immaculate halls of the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, eyeing historic paintings of the Madonna and Child before revealing the baroque, sacrosanct cover art for their fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. The image depicts Halsey, who just gave birth in July, holding a baby, their left breast exposed, in an ornate portrait of a mother modeled after Jean Fouquet’s Gothic diptych Virgin & Child Surrounded by Angels.  They’d set the scene. If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power is intended...
MusicVulture

Halsey’s Rock Album Is Perfect Alchemy

Halsey leapt from internet renown to genuine pop stardom at a moment when the barriers separating IRL and URL fame began to crumble, and it became possible to jump-start a music career by force of not just talent but also the maintenance of a cool and intriguing internet presence. This was the era where Drake frequented Blogspot, and the Weeknd dropped songs anonymously on YouTube; Tyler, the Creator would answer probing inquiries on the early question-and-answer site Formspring; and A$AP Mob and Halsey tightened up aesthetics on Tumblr. There, the singer, born Ashley Frangipane of Middlesex County in North Jersey, spoke with brutal honesty about struggles stemming from having a Black father and white mother; about being bisexual; about body issues; whatever felt pressing and important. Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, became active in fan communities for pop-rock acts like One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer and released songs of her own, covers and originals revealing an expressive singing voice and a keen sense of what’s percolating in pop. On 2015’s Badlands, their debut album, Halsey was hit-or-miss, though, always in lock step with the sound of the middle of the decade — recall the slippery EDM hybridization of Taylor Swift’s 1989, or the hip-hop-tinged torch songs of Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die, or the tense synth-rock of Night Visions–era Imagine Dragons — but not always as pointed and confident as the defiant (if cloying) millennial anthem “New Americana.” The style was there; the substance could use a bit of fine-tuning, a classic Tumblr dilemma. After working through trap-pop vibes and heartbreaking life changes on 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom — the Reputation to Badlands’ 1989, in a way — Halsey stepped her game up on last year’s Manic, a more assured collection full of lacerating honesty about the highs and lows of bipolar disorder but too stuffed with songs and ideas that didn’t complement each other.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Anne Hathaway: The baby is here!

Anne Hathaway is usually very low-key when it comes to her personal life. She has also not yet officially confirmed the birth of her second child. However, in photos recently taken, which have been published by several media, you can see her with husband Adam Shulman, three-year-old son Jonathan and a baby seat on the move in Connecticut. The child in it cannot be seen due to a blanket, but the indications that Hathaway could have become a second mother are clear.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy