The annual East Moline Labor Day Parade has been canceled because of the surge in COVID-19. Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, released a statement:. “Local Quad City labor leaders have been weighing in with concern about the recent reports of a surge in positive Quad City area COVID 19 cases, especially among the younger population and our children,” Gosa said in the statement. “Due to this fact, the tough decision has been made to cancel the 2021 annual East Moline Labor Day Parade, which was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6.”