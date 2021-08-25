Cancel
Rock Music

Stew to Release LP Nov. 12

By Wombat60
theobelisk.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish heavy rock traditionalists Stew will release their second album, Taste, through Uprising! Records on Nov. 12. It’s a little hilarious, to be honest, to read press releases where bands talk about writing in 2020 and being able to dig deeper into making their material than ever before. Well yeah. What the hell else was going on? It was a good time to be in your house with a guitar since, at least in most of the world, there was nowhere else you could go.

Rock MusicPunknews.org

Pulley to release ‘Encore’ double LP compilation

Pulley is going to release a double LP compilation. It's called Encore and it includes the Time Insensitive Material EP, The Long and Short of It EP, and seven live tracks. The entire collection was remixed and remastered by Bill Stevenson at The Blasting Room. That's out this Fall via SBAM/Say-10.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

KITE Set Oct. 8 Release for ; “Turbulence” Video Posted

The four-and-a-half minute lesson from the new KITE video actually doesn’t even take that long to learn. It is thus: KITE are still nasty as fuck. The Oslo-based sludge aggressors offered up Irradiance last year through Argonauta, and they’ll follow it on a quick turnaround Oct. 8 with Currents via the increasingly busy Majestic Mountain Records. Lead single “Turbulence” — with its Blair Witch-esque video down at the bottom of this post — is a rager and would not seem to be alone in that company if their prior work is anything to go by.
Musictheobelisk.net

Insect Ark to Release Future Fossils EP Sept. 24

New Insect Ark? Classic no-brainer interest. Insect Ark exploring synth minimalism in Stockholm and Brooklyn? Coupled with some live improv? Yeah, mark it an EP. I’ll check that out. Duh. Future Fossils will see release Sept. 24 through Consouling Sounds and follows the full-length The Vanishing (review here) released last...
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

The Osiris Club Releasing The Green Chapel; “Moscow” Video Posted

Odd duck, this one. But no question that’s every bit on purpose. The impending third album from London-based heavy prog absconders The Osiris Club is called The Green Chapel and it’s set to release in varying formats between Aug. 20 (yes that already happened) and Nov. 12. Or at least it was listed as Aug. 20 on Bandcamp? I won’t claim to know. In any case, the band brings together drummer Andrew Prestidge (ex-The Oath, Lucifer, Angel Witch, etc.) with guitarists Roland Scriver (Serpent Venom, End of Level Boss) and Chris Fullard (also ex-Angel Witch), as well as two lead singers alternating, crazy diverse arrangements, flowing songwriting, wonderfully British themes and a general sense of making as well as inhabiting its own reality. I won’t claim to understand it, but hell’s bells it’s interesting.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID ANNOUNCE THE DEBUT ALBUM FORLORN

The Answer Lies In The Black Void is a collaboration between Martina Horváth (singer for the avant-garde metal project Thy Catafalque) and Jason Köhnen (Celestial Season, Bong-Ra, ex-The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble) born out of their shared passion for doom. The debut album, Forlorn is an enveloping exploration of the doom...
Beauty & Fashiontheobelisk.net

Album Review: Comet Control, Inside the Sun

Whether you would skip delightedly across planetary orbits like so many invisible jump ropes or drift serene through a sea of nebular gases, Comet Control are your one-stop shop. The prismatic Toronto space — the final frontier? yes! — adventurers built themselves a whole studio to make their third LP, and, well, it worked. Inside the Sun collects eight new tracks for the Tee Pee Records follow-up to 2016’s Center of the Maze (review here), running an immersive and at times peaceful but not at all staid 45 minutes across two well delineated sides of melodic psychedelia. Be it in opener “Keep on Spinnin'” or its side B counterpart title-track, wherein the drums of Andrew Moszynski (Marco Mozin fills the role live) punctuate in submotorik fashion an outbound shove of intention, or in later, less-or-un-percussed folkish stretches like “The Afterlife” and closer “The Deserter,” the last of which finds Jay Lemak‘s keys complemented by guest violin from Sophie Trudeau — who plays in Godspeed You! Black Emperor and, mathematically speaking, either is or is not related to the Canadian prime minister — Comet Control‘s depth of sound and flowing graciousness of craft comes across as the most crucial element of who they are.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

¡Pendejo! Release EP Today Featuring Covers and Live Tracks

One would expect no less of ¡Pendejo! that if they were going to do a thing at all, they would go big. Covers? Why not? How about Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath? Yeah, that’ll do nicely. Today marks the release date of Toma, a kind of double-EP released with four covers — including “Wrathchild” and “The Wizard” by the legends noted above, as well as the theme from the tv show Narcos, which I’ve never seen I think mostly because it’s not Star Trek and a take on ’70s pop star Mari Trini for good measure — and four live tracks on a 12″ that was met with the ubiquitous vinyl delays. They note a six-month push in the press release below. I’m hearing it’s up to eight now. If anybody wants to open a pressing plant just for independent releases and labels, hit me up.
Musictheobelisk.net

Sawtooth Monk to Release Goddess Empress Sept. 10

Boise-based mostly-solo outfit Sawtooth Monk — aka Travis X. Abbott, also of Ealdor Bealu — released the full-length Peregrination earlier this year and has set Sept. 10 as the release date for an instrumental companion-piece titled Goddess Empress derived of material from the same recording period. It is led off by “Goddess” and closes with “Empress,” so not much mystery perhaps as to from whence the title derives, but having dug Peregrination, I saw the Bandcamp update about the new offering, checked out the track that’s streaming — that would be “Goddess,” find it below, right on top of Peregrination in its entirety — and, well, dug that too. Sharing the release info seemed like a pretty straightforward proposition in my mind, and so here we are.
Musictheobelisk.net

Land Mammal Post “Psychedelic Hand” Video; Slow Your Mind Out Sept. 24

There is an ancient Mesopotamian dictum that says, ‘Arguing with catchy songs is the provenance of jerks.’ And I’m nothing if not an adherent to ancient Mesopotamian dictums, thus you’ll not find me debating against Land Mammal‘s “Psychedelic Hand” or the accompanying video below. The song leads off the Dallas-based duo’s impending debut album, Slow Your Mind, which is set to release Sept. 24 through Kozmik Artifactz, and makes a strong statement of intent for the 10-tracker that follows, fostering traditionally-structured heavy rock and roll that touches on modern-style garage doom even as it plays to classic forms.
Rock Musictheobelisk.net

Video Interview: Chris Peters of Samsara Blues Experiment & Fuzz Sagrado

This January, Berlin-based heavy psychedelic rockers Samsara Blues Experiment capped a run that began in 2008 with End of Forever (review here), their fifth album. In between its recording during summer 2020 and the release, guitarist, vocalist, occasional-sitarist and principal songwriter Christian Peters had relocated from Germany to Brazil for — what else? — love. Now married and living in a rural area about six hours from Sao Paulo, Peters has unveiled Fuzz Sagrado, a new solo-project the follows years of making largely synth-based explorations on his own under the moniker Surya Kris Peters.
Theater & Dancemetalinsider.net

New & Noteworthy: August 27th, 2021 – Glow On New Releases

New & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week features new releases Leprous, Tesseract, Jinger, and more! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.
Musicthis song is sick

Spencer Brown & Qrion Release Hypnotic House Track “Rainy April”

Spencer Brown has made a name for himself with his forward-thinking brand of dance music that ranges from melodic, euphoric to darker, stripped-back techno. Qrion has brought Japan’s dance music scene to the forefront with her own unique sound that ranges from soft, exquisite beats to 90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers. The pair have worked together before and have once again joined forces on “Rainy April” out now via Anjunadeep.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

METALLICA Streams Second Episode Of The Black Album Podcast

Metallica is now streaming the second episode of their Metallica Podcast, whose first eight episodes are dedicated entirely to the creation and impact of The Black Album. This one is all about the band working with producer Bob Rock, and how much of a shift it was for them. "We...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Moonspell announce ‘Darkness and Hope’ anniversary reissue

Share the post "Moonspell announce ‘Darkness and Hope’ anniversary reissue" Originally released on August 27, 2001 and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Moonspell’s fifth album, ‘Darkness and Hope,’ caught the band in a strange crossroad upon its debut. Their first four records saw them skyrocketing from Portugal into Gothic Metal stardom, yet their almost violent musical swings left a lot of their fans confused and unaware of what to expect next. Nonetheless, ‘Darkness and Hope’ was the ticket for many followers of the band to continue their monumental journey with the Portuguese wolves.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Megan & Shane release title track from forthcoming LP 𝑫𝒂𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒚

Between the two of them, Megan and Shane Baskerville have played just about every kind of American music you can imagine. Born in Wisconsin and based in the Southwest—with a lot of rambling in between—they’re veterans of punk scenes, bluegrass circuits, ska bands, even hip-hop acts, all of which informs their work with the School of Rock franchises they operate in Arizona. But nearest and dearest to their hearts is country music, which allows them a unique opportunity to meld all these disparate interests, and to air their darkest secrets. Defined by Megan’s force-of-nature vocals and Shane’s inventive guitar playing, Daughter of Country is a memoir set to music, every word the God’s honest truth, as the husband-wife duo re-create the sounds pioneered by their heroes, while putting their own personal spin on the genre.
Musicedmidentity.com

Tomi & Kesh and Alessandro Diruggiero Keep Us Dancing with ‘Keep The E’

Tomi & Kesh and Alessandro Diruggiero proudly present their brand new EP, Keep The E, out now on Tech Avenue Records!. If you’re on the lookout for some fresh tech house beats then look no further than NoZzo Music founders Tomi & Kesh! For the first time ever the dynamic German duo that brought you party popping tunes like “W2DO” and “Beat Me Up” head over to Tech Avenue with Keep The E, a collaborative EP that will knock your socks off. Joining in on the fun is Italy’s Alessandro Diruggiero, a massively talented human who has multiple releases with Tomi & Kesh including “Chasing Time” and “Right Thurr.”

