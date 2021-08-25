Night Cobra Announce Dawn of the Serpent Out in 2022
Houston’s Night Cobra have earmarked next February as the arrival of their debut album, Dawn of the Serpent, through High Roller and Irongrip Records. And really, fair enough. I’m not saying it’s not worth looking forward to or anything like that, just that the band — which boasts former members of Venomous Maximus, among others — already put out an EP in 2019, so if you haven’t heard them before, you can, and if you’re going to put out a record coordinated for a worldwide release in the midst of a global pandemic, you might as well plan it right. February puts them past the winter doldrums from late November usually through late January, and while the month is always crowded with new offerings, at least there’s an audience hungry for it. Who the hell isn’t exhausted come December list time?theobelisk.net
