Health Services

It's time for hospitals to put patients first

Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany hospitals are refusing to comply with a Trump-era requirement that went into effect on January 1st of this year to publish the prices for more than 300 "shoppable" medical procedures. This intransigence is alarming — and expensive. The rule could save American patients and insurers up to $27 billion...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

#Medicare For All#Medicaid Services#Health Insurers#Trump#Harvard Medical School#Mri#Lasik#The Centers For Medicare#Americans
