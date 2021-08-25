Cancel
Indiana County, PA

DRIVER FLOWN TO HOSPITAL AFTER GARBAGE TRUCK CRASH

By Hometown2
catcountry1063fm.com
 4 days ago

One person was injured in a crash involving a garbage truck in Center Township on Tuesday. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Coral-Graceton fire department at 12:16 PM for the crash, with Homer City fire crews and the county Hazmat team called out about 30-45 minutes later. Fire officials said that a garbage truck veered off the road and hit two utility poles before going over an embankment. The Hazmat team was called in due to a diesel fuel spill connected with the crash.

