I’m going to tell you now. Baseball Savant can be your friend. It can be your enemy. Or, it can be a useful tool to learn more about what is going on, as long as you put the time in. I’m still working on it, and am thinking of putting something together similar to a “for dummies” type thing. I know it could’ve helped me. Anyway, consider this a Baseball Savant dive on Marco Gonzales to see if the resident Mariners crafty lefty is back to a top of the rotation talent.