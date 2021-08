If one should Assume, the top players the Blue Bloods are going to get, are now going to be identified, committed earlier, and stay longer. Teams can still only have 13 on the roster, so does that mean that with less roster turnover, the Duke's and UNC's will fill up and there will be more opportunity for Virginia to get their share since 4-5 1st year starters at Duke, etc won't be expected to leave annually and make room for the next group ?